Rod Wave Delivers The Deluxe Version Of "SoulFly"

Days after dropping "Time Heals," Rod Wave officially delivered SoulFly (Deluxe Version). The updated version of the project comes with nine new tracks, bringing the total runtime of SoulFly up to nearly one and a half hours.

And with only two new features, the deluxe version of SoulFly remains aligned with the original version by ensuring that the extended version still feels like a near feature-less album from Rod Wave. His collaboration with Kodak Black on "Get Ready" comes weeks after the two Florida artists teamed up on Kodak Black's "Before I Go," and the Lil Durk collab closely follows Rod Wave's appearance on Voice of the Heroes earlier this summer.

Tidal users can experience an even more extended version of SoulFly. On the Jay-Z-affiliated streaming service, Rod Wave's chart-topping album comes with four additional live tracks from the Florida artist's recent appearances on NPR Tiny Desk Concert and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Has Rod Wave delivered once again with the deluxe version of SoulFly? What is your favorite track so far?

Tracklist:

1. 2019

2. Escape

3. What's Wrong

4. Take The Blame

5. Get Ready (feat. Rod Wave)

6. Already Won (feat. Lil Durk)

7. Time Heals

8. Losing My Cool

9. Ion Wanna Hear It

10. SoulFly

11. Gone Till November

12. Blame On You

13. Don't Forget

14. Tombstone

15. All I Got

16. Richer ft. Polo G

17. Street Runner

18. Pills & Billz

19. How The Game Go

20. Shock Da World

21. What's Love??

22. OMDB

23. Invisible Scar

24. Calling

25. Sneaky Links

26. Believe Me

27. Moving On

28. Changing