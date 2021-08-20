Rod Wave Delivers The Deluxe Version Of "SoulFly"

Days after dropping "Time Heals," Rod Wave officially delivered SoulFly (Deluxe Version). The updated version of the project comes with nine new tracks, bringing the total runtime of SoulFly up to nearly one and a half hours.
And with only two new features, the deluxe version of SoulFly remains aligned with the original version by ensuring that the extended version still feels like a near feature-less album from Rod Wave. His collaboration with Kodak Black on "Get Ready" comes weeks after the two Florida artists teamed up on Kodak Black's "Before I Go," and the Lil Durk collab closely follows Rod Wave's appearance on Voice of the Heroes earlier this summer.
Tidal users can experience an even more extended version of SoulFly. On the Jay-Z-affiliated streaming service, Rod Wave's chart-topping album comes with four additional live tracks from the Florida artist's recent appearances on NPR Tiny Desk Concert and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Has Rod Wave delivered once again with the deluxe version of SoulFly? What is your favorite track so far?
Tracklist:
1. 2019
2. Escape
3. What's Wrong
4. Take The Blame
5. Get Ready (feat. Rod Wave)
6. Already Won (feat. Lil Durk)
7. Time Heals
8. Losing My Cool
9. Ion Wanna Hear It
10. SoulFly
11. Gone Till November
12. Blame On You
13. Don't Forget
14. Tombstone
15. All I Got
16. Richer ft. Polo G
17. Street Runner
18. Pills & Billz
19. How The Game Go
20. Shock Da World
21. What's Love??
22. OMDB
23. Invisible Scar
24. Calling
25. Sneaky Links
26. Believe Me
27. Moving On
28. Changing