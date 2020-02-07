2 Chainz & His T.R.U. Crew Deliver "No Face No Case" Compilation Ft. Quavo, NLE Choppa & More

In early January, 2 Chainz announced that his T.R.U. compilation No Face No Case was on its way. 2 Chainz, Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott LockedN have joined together to introduce the label to the world with a sonic vision that highlights the Atlanta sound that has taken over hip hop. Features include additional vocals by NLE Choppa, Quavo, Bear1boss, Quando Rondo, and NoCap.

"I think it's just the right time to bring somebody else up," 2 Chainz told For The Record about the release of No Face No Case. "Bring somebody that's from the city of Atlanta. I wanted to start there first. That's my backyard. Wanted to start with the youth, obviously. Someone that needs an opportunity, that needs to be given a chance. I want to lead by example. I wanted to share my blessing. And I wanted to come up with a label because I am looking at the trends that QC is doing, YSL is doing, other labels of that caliber and it really adds quality of life to the actual company. To the brand."

Tracklist

1. Shoot It Out ft. Worl & Hott LockeddN - T.R.U., 2 Chainz, & Sleepy Rose

2. Virgil Discount - T.R.U., 2 Chainz, & Skooly

3. Pop Off - T.R.U. & Skooly

4. Woo - T.R.U. & Sleepy Rose

5. Rock Out ft. NLE Choppa - T.R.U. & Hott LockedN

6. Brick On My Face ft. 2 Chainz - T.R.U. & Worl

7. G-Wagon - T.R.U. & Hott LockedN

8. Georgia ft. 2 Chainz - T.R.U. & Sleepy Rose

9. New Levels New Devils - T.R.U. & Worl

10. What's Going On ft. 2 Chainz - T.R.U. & Worl

11. Reliable ft. Quavo & 2 Chainz - T.R.U. & Skooly

12. How I Feel (Remix) ft. NoCap & Quando Rondo - T.R.U. & Skooly

13. Fake Beef ft. 2 Chainz - T.R.U. & Hott LockedN

14. Jefe s**t ft. 2 Chainz - T.R.U., Hott LockedN, Skooly, Sleepy Rose & Worl

15. Vote ft. Bear1boss - T.R.U., Skooly & Worl