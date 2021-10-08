The Alchemist Drops Follow-Up EP, “This Thing Of Ours 2” Featuring Vince Staples

If anyone’s had a busy 2021, it’s the Alchemist. The 43-year-old teamed up with Armand Hammer for Haram, Boldy James for Bo Jackman, and still somehow found time to release an EP, This Thing Of Ours, in April.

The 8-track project saw features from Earl Sweatshirt, Navy Blue, Boldy James, Sideshow, Pink Siifu, and Maxo, and was quickly praised by listeners for its melodic beats that strongly support (but never overpower) the vocals.

On October 8, the Beverly Hills-born producer released the sequel to his April project, titled, This Thing Of Ours 2.

Once again, the Alchemist teams up with a star-studded roster. This time around we’ve got MAVI, MIKE, Bruiser Brigade, Zelooperz, as well as Vince Staples coming in on “6 Five Heartbeats.”

The EP is brief, coming in at just over 11 minutes, but the music will transport you to another world, full of nostalgia and intrigue.

Not only is the Alchemist celebrating the release of his new project today, he’s also kicking off his European tour, which includes stops in Portugal, Great Britain, France, Germany and Holland.

Stream This Thing Of Ours 2 below and drop your favourite track in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Miracle Baby (feat. MAVI)

2. Lossless (feat. MIKE)

3. Flying Spirit (feat. Bruiser Brigade)

4. Wildstyle (feat. Zelooperz)

5. 6 Five Heartbeats (feat. Vince Staples)