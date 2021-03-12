6 Dogs Posthumously Releases New Album "RONALD"

6 Dogs was adored by underground rap fans. The late 21-year-old Atlanta-based artist had just completed work on his latest studio album RONALD, originally titled Wavebuilder's Club, deciding to change the title to his given name before he passed away. Known to his fans by his middle name Chase, 6 Dogs took his own life at the beginning of this year, fully delivering his new album before passing. The album you're hearing today is exactly as it was intended to be heard by Chase, with all of the singles, music videos, cover artwork, and more fitting right into the artist's vision.

RONALD was preceded by the "Starfire (Teen Titans)" and "Beach House" singles. The twelve-track album is officially available now with features from RIZ LA VIE and Tahj Keeton.

"We are here to help each other and we’re here to change the world," said 6 Dogs in an interview with Pigeons & Planes, which was published this week. "It’s clutch time. There’s a lot of horrible stuff going on, but there’s also a lot of good people doing a lot of good things. I personally think that energy is so much stronger."

Listen to 6 Dogs' first posthumous album RONALD below. 6 Dogs Forever.

Tracklist:

1. When I Was A Baby

2. Beach House (feat. RIZ LA VIE)

3. Tesla Tesla

4. Post Malone (feat. RIZ LA VIE)

5. Starfire (Teen Titans)

6. Interstellar (feat. Tahj Keeton)

7. Genie in a Bottle

8. Indigo Daydream (feat. Tahj Keeton)

9. Spy Kids

10. Time Machine

11. The Dash (Mindframes)

12. Good Wings