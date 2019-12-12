Popeyes sent ripples throughout the fast food industry earlier this year when they debuted their new chicken sandwich that inspired countless internet debates and several nationwide sellouts. Looking to capitalize off their popular sandwich craze, Popeyes is getting into the Holiday spirit with a new ugly Christmas sweater.

The orange and white-striped sweater feature red Christmas trees, snowflakes, and of course, chicken sandwiches all over it. It's available on UglyChristmasSweater.com, and runs for $44.95. The sites description reads: “With the Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich becoming a household favorite and pop culture phenomenon this year, the team at UglyChristmasSweater.com partnered with the beloved Cajun brand to create a holiday festive look sure to make mouths water.”

This reports comes just a week after hearing news of the Migos partnering with Popeyes. The ATL trio and Popeyes have joined forces for a limited-time "Migos Menu" that will be available exclusively on Uber Eats from December 6 through January 2. The Migos Menu will consist of four different meal options, including an epic "Tour Rider" featuring a smorgasbord of mouth-watering Popeyes goodness.

Check out the ugly sweater (below) and I suggest you cop it fast right here before it sells out.