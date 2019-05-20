launches
- MusicFrank Ocean Launches Independent Luxury Company “Homer”Frank is finally launching his fashion project with a collection of fine jewelry.ByKevin Goddard2.0K Views
- FoodPopeyes Debuts Chicken Sandwich-Inspired Ugly Christmas SweaterPopeyes has launched a chicken sandwich-inspired ugly Christmas sweaterByKevin Goddard2.1K Views
- FoodDoritos Launches New “Screamin’ Sriracha” Flavor For Limited TimeDoritos is taking their spiciness up a level.ByKevin Goddard2.5K Views
- MusicTyler The Creator Teams Up With Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream For Signature FlavorTyler describes his minty Snowflake flavor a “play date for your mouth.”ByKevin Goddard1036 Views
- MusicLil Nas X Launches New Merch Inspired By “7” EPLil Nas X rolls out a new merch line inspired by his "7" EP.ByKevin Goddard1413 Views
- EntertainmentSony Launches Studio For PlayStation Film & TV AdaptationsSony launches a new division solely dedicated to the "Retro Gamer" in all of us.ByDevin Ch1309 Views