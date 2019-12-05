Migos and Popeyes have joined forces for a limited-time "Migos Menu" that will be available exclusively on Uber Eats nationwide and throughout Canada from December 6 through January 2. The Migos Menu will consist of four different meal options, including an epic "Tour Rider" featuring a smorgasbord of mouth-watering Popeyes goodness.

Uber Eats

Migos have never been shy about their love for Popeyes (Quavo even tried to resell their highly coveted chicken sandwich for $1,000) and now they're offering their fans and Popeyes lovers alike the opportunity to taste each of their favorite Popeyes menu items.

The four menu options include one for each Migos member, as well as the aforementioned Tour Rider.

Tour Rider (starting at $46.99): 20 tenders, 7 sauces, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 large fries, 5 biscuits, 1 gallon lemonade

The Offset ($21.99): 8 pieces BIC chicken meal, 1 large fries, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 4 biscuits

The Quavo (starting at $17.99): 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 regular fries, 1 regular mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 apple pies, 2 small drinks