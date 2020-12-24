It's Christmas Eve and the holiest man on the plan is preparing by ... doing some not-so-holy things on social media.

In mid-November, the Vatican reportedly began investigating after Pope Francis' Instagram account had left a "like" on a model's sexy picture. He had allegedly double-tapped model Natalia Garibotto's picture, wearing a sexy school girl's costume and showing lots of skin. Well, apparently, he's at it again because, today, another model is coming forward and claiming that the Pope dropped his support on her IG.

Responding to a jokester who posted a picture of Pope Francis liking model Margot Foxx's picture, where she's wearing a tight black bodysuit, Foxx wrote: "Hey thats me." Pope Francis was seemingly one of 2,500 people to double-tap the photo. "The pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven," she wrote in another tweet.

This comes just a few weeks after the 84-year-old blessed Natalia Garibotto with a like, which made her joke, "My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping."



Franco Origlia/Getty Images

It's unclear if the Vatican will be investigating Pope Francis' account a second time. After the first investigation, they determined that the "like" allegedly did not come from him. Whoever has the Pope's phone is wyling out, then.

[via]