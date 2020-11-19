An unlikely investigation has been launched after the public noticed that the Pope's Instagram account "liked" a sexy photo of Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto. Someone took a screenshot that seemed to show that Pope Francis was a fan of the racy picture that showed the model wearing a barely-there version of a schoolgirl uniform as she bared her backside. After the screenshot went viral showing the "franciscus" account liked the photo, the "like" was immediately removed and it's being reported that the Vatican has launched an investigation in order to find out how something like this could have happened.

The Catholic News Agency reports that Pope Francis's social media accounts are run by a team of employees, not the Pope himself. Unsurprisingly, Garibotto has used the viral moment to her advantage, including her publicity firm who wrote, "received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING." Over on Twitter, Natalia added, "At least I'm going to heaven" and "Brb on my way to the Vatican."

The Pope's Instagram doesn't follow Natalia Garibotto, and many suspect that someone in charge of his account made the error not knowing they were still signed in. It's unknown what the Vatican will do if they find the culprit behind the "like," but the Pope jokes have already poured in. Check it out below along with a few photos of Garibotto.

