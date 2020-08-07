mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan, Drake, & PARTYNEXTDOOR Collaborate On "Fixtape" Standout "Twist & Turn"

Alex Zidel
August 07, 2020 09:27
Twist & Turn
Popcaan Feat. Drake & PartyNextDoor

Popcaan's collaboration with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR is a standout track on the artist's new project "Fixtape."


Last year, Popcaan made his grand debut on OVO Sound, getting even closer to Drake and his roster of talented artists. Working with the world-class artist several times prior to his signing, Popcaan has officially come through with two new songs with the head of the label on his new project Fixtape, including "Twist & Turn," which we're highlighting below.

Also allowing PARTYNEXTDOOR to join the fun, the OVO Sound trio delivers pure summer driving vibes with this one. This is definitely the kind of song that will get you feeling the breeze in the air, truly just enjoying the time as it passes by. Roll one up and just enjoy a sunny day with this playing in the background.

"Twist & Turn" is one of two new songs from Popcaan and Drake. They also get together on "All I Need" from Fixtape.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Listen, you've been missing since 2016
Squid tell me gwan fix tings
You know that's my assistant
When she speak I listen
She swears you're my missus
I say we think different

