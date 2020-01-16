Dancehall's always had a global appeal but in recent times, it seems like the sounds have seeped into the sound of pop music. Popcaan is without a doubt one of the most popular dancehall artists right now. Under the wing of Vybz Kartel, he grew in popularity throughout Jamaica and across the world. Although Vybz is currently incarcerated, Popcaan explained how Vybz Kartel has always been one of his earliest supporters.

"[Vybz Kartel] is a Man wa bet pon me from morning. Him did already tell the world say Popcaan ago do this. Is no surprise to him, him know me great long time. Him could a see it from the minute me sing pon the stage and the way how me operate around the studio a day time," he told Ebro.

He also went on to explain his connection to Drake and officially locking in his deal with OVO. He explained that his debut on the label was a mixtape because he has so much music in the cut, although he didn't know what they had in their plans. "The first time when me realize say Drake really in tuned with me music, him tweet and say Drizzy Drake a the only man she want," he said. "Drake support dancehall music a lot. Him already a shed light pon dancehall culture by shedding light on Popcaan."

Poppi also confirmed future plans with the label confirming a collaboration with Drake will appear on his official album through OVO. Peep the whole interview below.