Popcaan Releases New Project "Fixtape" With Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, French Montana, & More

Popcaan recently signed to OVO Sound and he's definitely not taking any time off. Dropping Vanquish at the end of last year, which was his official debut on the label, the Jamaican artist has officially come through with another new project.

Titled Fixtape, Popcaan wants everyone to know that this is not a typical mixtape. "Is not a bloodclath mixtape!!!" said Popcaan about the new body of work. The new project contains features from Drake (two times!!), PARTYNEXTDOOR, French Montana, Preme, Stylo G, Jada Kingdom, and more. It runs for nineteen songs and spans just over an hour.

This one is filled with some of the regular dancehall vibes we know from the 32-year-old, also seeing him dive into new waters by exploring more of a smoother route with Drake and PND on the standout "Twist & Turn."

Listen to the new project below and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. CHILL

2. BUZZ

3. FRESH POLO (feat. Stylo G & Dane Ray)

4. TWIST & TURN (feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR)

5. MAMAKITA

6. GOODAZ GAL

7. CANARY

8. RAPID

9. UNDA DIRT (feat. Masicka & Tommy Lee)

10. ANY ONE A DEM (feat. Frahcess One)

11. ALL I NEED (feat. Drake)

12. SUH ME LUV IT (feat. Jada Kingdom)

13. BRUCK DI BUDDY

14. MURDA (feat. Preme & French Montana)

15. JEALOUSY DIE SLOW

16. FRIENDS LIKE THESE

17. RETRIBUTION

18. BANK & GOD

19. MY WAY