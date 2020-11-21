When Pop Smoke passed away earlier this year, fans were devastated as it signaled the loss of an artist who still had so much to give. As a pioneer in the Brooklyn drill movement, Pop Smoke was beloved by his city and he was just as beloved amongst hip-hop fans who were just starting to tap into his sound. Prior to his death, Pop Smoke was working on expanding his sound and had plenty of unreleased songs in the tuck. His efforts culminated in his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and in the eyes of many, this is the best album to release this year.

The quality of the album has certainly been reflected in its sales performances, as the project has consistently been in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200. In fact, according to Chart Data, the album just hit a huge milestone as it is now the second-best-selling project of the entire year.

It recently surpassed The Weeknd's After Hours to receive this title, and now, only Lil Baby's My Turn stands in the album's way of taking the number one spot.

While album sales aren't the be-all, end-all of how good an album is, it's clear that music listeners have caught on to just how great Pop Smoke was, and will continue to be.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images