Fans want more Pop Smoke music, and Steven Victor says it's on the way. In fact, Victor, who managed the late artist, has been teasing the nation with the release via posters and signs. Some posters in New York City and Los Angeles include QR codes that take fans to snippets of the new project.

Although the album release is just around the corner, there has been no title reveal. Until now. Victor tweeted, "Pop Smoke 'FAITH' July 16 2021" on Sunday, June 11, just a handful of days before the project is set to be released. Now that fans have a title, they will want Victor to share a tracklist. The list of features has also been kept on the low. At one point, Quavo and Pop Smoke were working on a joint project, so fans expect the Migos rapper to be on the project. They also suspect Dua Lipa will feature, due to a tribute post she made to the rapper on social media.

Pop Smoke was killed last February, and his most recent album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, dropped in summer 2020. It debuted at number one on Billboard 200 while every song charted individually as well.