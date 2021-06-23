The second posthumous album from Brooklyn rap superstar Pop Smoke has officially been announced. The upcoming project, of which the title has not been revealed yet, will be released next month on July 16. The late rapper's team broke the news with an album trailer on YouTube.

The trailer features footage of the rapper during interviews, as well as candid videos of him hanging around New York. "I feel like it's coming back to New York," he said about the booming hip-hop scene on the East Coast. "The fake can never succeed in nothing. When you know what you want, don't let nobody get in between you and your creation."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The new album has been teased for weeks by Pop's manager Rico Beats. 50 Cent, who executive produced Pop's first posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, recently said that he isn't sure he will be involved in the creation of the next album.

During the press run for Culture III, Quavo also said that he was working with Pop Smoke on a collaborative album before the superstar passed away. It's unclear if any of their collaborations will be included on the new album on July 16.

Are you excited about another posthumous album from Pop Smoke? What do you expect this time around?