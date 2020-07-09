Earlier today, we reported that Pop Smoke's alleged killers had been arrested Thursday morning, by the LAPD. Pop Smoke was killed at his Los Angeles residence back on February 19th, and it appeared as though the police had hit a bit of snag in their investigation. Regardless, they were able to issue five arrest warrants to three adults and two underage people.

Today, LAPD Captain Jon Tippet spoke to the press about these arrests and he seems to be quite confident in the fact that they have arrested the right people. As he explained in the press conference, the five people in question didn't know Pop Smoke personally. Instead, the police believe they found his address thanks to an accidental post on the rapper's Facebook story, which revealed the address.

The address theory was one that was floated around heavily when news first broke that Pop Smoke had been killed. Throughout the hours leading up to his death, the artist had been posting gift bags to his social media and could also be seen showing off some of the money he had acquired. It is believed the alleged killers saw the address and plotted a robbery.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images