Back on February 19th, Pop Smoke was murdered at his residence in Los Angeles after four alleged masked gunmen broke in and shot him during a supposed robbery. Immediately following his death, there was an investigation although it seemed as though the Coronavirus was making it difficult for the Los Angeles Police Department to get any leads. Well, according to TMZ, this has changed as five people have now been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

In the report, it states that there were three adults and two underage people arrested. These men had warrants out for their arrest and on Thursday morning, the LAPD was able to track each person down and take them into custody. As of right now, it remains to be seen what each person will be charged with. At this time, the people arrested have yet to be named.

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album was released just last week and is already receiving rave reviews. Pop was considered to be a rising superstar in Brooklyn hip-hop, and his death is considered to be one of the biggest tragedies the genre has ever seen.

Stay tuned for updates as this is a developing story.

