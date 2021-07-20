Pop Smoke managed to leave his mark on the music world before he could even legally drink. The Canarsie-born rapper became one of the world's most popular artists following his death in February 2020. One week before his passing, he had released his mixtape Meet The Woo 2, which served as the precursor to the iconic artist unveiling his versatility. On his official debut studio album, which arrived posthumously, Pop switched gears and kept his drill influence intact while exploring other subgenres within hip-hop, showing the extent of his creative artistry.

On his second posthumous album, which was released last week titled Faith, his team put together a feature-heavy record that continues what Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon started, including some of the rapper's highest moments and matching them with energy from Kanye West, Pusha-T, Future, and many others.

Today would have marked Pop Smoke's twenty-second birthday. As his fans listen to Faith and celebrate his incredible creativity, a new podcast has been launched by Complex and Spotify Studios looking into the life of the late Bashar Jackson, which became available today. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke includes six episodes that are about twenty minutes long, which dive into some of the most integral moments of Pop's life.

Let us know your favorite song from Pop Smoke in the comments and be sure to send his family and loved ones good energy and positivity on what must be a very difficult day for them. Rest in peace, Pop. You'll live forever.