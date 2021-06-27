If you missed it this week, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack company partnered up with Dior at Paris Fashion Week and launched an exclusive Dior collection, including a new shirt which payed homage to the late rapper Pop Smoke, who loved the brand Dior and rapped about often. The shirt featured Pop's face on the front and lyrics from his popular song on the back (see below).

Well following the exclusive shirt release, Pop Smoke’s family is speaking out and thankful for the collab, believing it could be the first of more to come. Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson, spoke with TMZ recently and said him and his mother were appreciative for the love he showed.

“Me personally, I definitely appreciate the love he's trying to give and create around Pop with his new music coming out.” He later continued, "thank you so much for being a part of his legacy, continuing to support and love. We appreciate the sentiment that Travis Scott put out with his t-shirt and that he put his creative essence together to put a Pop Smoke shirt with Dior.” Watch the clip (below) and cop the shirt right here.

In other related news, Pop Smoke’s estate is gearing up to release another album from the late rapper on July 16th. The first posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon can be streamed right here.

R.I.P. Pop Smoke.