We knew about the posthumous album in the works from Pop Smoke but, according to Steven Victor, a documentary about the late rapper is also being made.

Complex is celebrating the rise of Brooklyn drill this week, dropping editorial features with 22Gz, Smoove'L, Sheff G, Fivio Foreign, and more. The publication also released the final editorial interview with Pop Smoke and a wider look at the sub-genre that has been popping off for years in BK. In that piece, Steven Victor speaks about the impact of his artist Pop Smoke and what's to come from the celebrated star.

"I'm working really, really hard on this Pop Smoke album," says Steven Victor, who worked as the rapper's manager. "And I'm working on a documentary for him, too. And his foundation."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pop Smoke had an outstanding impact on the city of Brooklyn. On any given day last summer, you could hear the streets blaring his songs. People were rapping along to every lyric, connecting heavily to the 20-year-old. A documentary makes sense considering the way he took over with such short notice.

As you know, a posthumous album is also in the works with 50 Cent on board as the executive producer. When it was announced that he would be working on the project, Fiddy put out a call for several of today's superstars, including Drake, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, and others, to guest feature on the album.

