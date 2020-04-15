Complex is celebrating the surge of Brooklyn Drill this week, publishing features about Smoove'L, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, and others this morning. Looking back on how the sub-genre has transformed over the course of two years would be impossible without mentioning the rise of Pop Smoke. Today, the late rapper's final editorial interview has been made available.

Pop Smoke was celebrated as one of the high points in New York rap over the last half-decade. The streets were booming with his music and his energy could be felt strongly at every show he performed. In his final sit-down interview with Complex, the late 20-year-old spoke about how he identified within the drill sub-genre, and whether or not he was banned from putting on shows in his city.



SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The rapper defined his "Woo" phrase, the gap between London and Brooklyn drill, his own place in the music industry, and much more.

Pop Smoke was killed earlier this year after several masked men broke into his rental home in Los Angeles. While his cause of death has been confirmed, the motive behind the shooting has not yet been ruled. It was initially classified as a home invasion but, according to investigative sources on the case, it's more probable that this was organized.

Rest in peace, Poppy. Read his final editorial interview here.