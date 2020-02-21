An autopsy has determined the exact cause of death for Pop Smoke, the rapper who was murdered in the Hollywood Hills this week.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that four masked men had broken into the Brooklyn rapper's rental home, firing multiple shots at the man before leaving on foot. Thus far, no arrests have been made but the case is being investigated as a targetted hit, and no longer as a random robbery. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office, the 20-year-old rapper's official cause of death has been listed as a fatal gunshot wound to the torso. It was also noted via XXL that Pop Smoke passed away in the hospital and that his body has been released to his family.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At the beginning stages of his music career, Pop Smoke gained a ton of attention with his break-out tracks "Dior" and "Welcome to the Party." His most recent album, Meet The Woo 2, was received very positively by the public, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The Brooklyn drill rapper was on pace to become one of the biggest stars of the year, being taken away from us far too soon.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Pop Smoke.