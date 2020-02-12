Pop Smoke Delivers "Meet The Woo 2 Deluxe" With Gunna, Nav, & PnB Rock

It can typically take months before an artist releases a deluxe edition of their latest album, but Pop Smoke wasted no time at all. The New York City rapper dropped his Meet the Woo 2 mixtape on Friday (February 7), and less than a week later, he's back with a deluxe pack featuring three additional tracks. The rapper has included a remix to "Dior" that features Gunna along with "Wolves" with NAV and "Like Me" featuring PnB Rock.

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez of Hot 97, Pop Smoke revealed that he has much more coming our way. The rapper became an artist to watch after "Welcome to the Party" went viral, and now he's hoping to keep up with the hype. Stream Meet the Woo 2 Deluxe below and listen to Pop Smoke's latest including additional vocals by Quavo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay.

Tracklist

1. Invincible

2. Shake The Room ft. Quavo

3. Get Back

4. Christopher Walking

5. Foreigner ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

6. Sweetheart ft. Fivio Foreign

7. Element

8. Armed N Dangerous (Charlie Sloth Freestyle)

9. Mannequin ft. Lil Tjay

10. Dreaming

11. She Got A Thing

12. Dior [Bonus]

13. War ft. Lil Tjay [Bonus]

14. Wolves ft. NAV

15. Dior ft. Gunna (Remix)

16. Like Me ft. PnB Rock