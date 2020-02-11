People were perplexed when news broke that Pop Smoke had been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle. In January, the New York City rapper was reportedly taken into custody at the airport as he was making his way to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week. Federal agents claim that the rapper borrowed a Rolls-Royce Wraith for a music video in November 2019. The owner of the car, in turn, would receive VIP treatment at one of Pop Smoke's concerts, but according to authorities, the owner claims he never received his car back. It was finally tracked down in Arizona.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Pop Smoke recently sat down with Angie Martinez at Hot 97 to talk about his latest release, Meet the Woo 2. While there, Angie asked about the rapper's recent run-in with the law. "Foolishness. I'll tell you later," the rapper said. "But just know... You know, it's cap. We gon' keep it like that." He may not have said much about the ongoing investigation, but Pop Smoke did have a few words of wisdom for other young men such as himself who are making money in the industry.

"I'm a give a message to my young n*ggas," he began. "N*ggas like us, coming where we come from, we can't afford to f*ck up. We can't afford to slip up. Make no mistakes, you heard, because they watchin' and they want us to. We got all odds against us. And fake n*ggas be winnin' sometimes. So, if you wanna succeed, you can't f*ck up. You ain't got no space for it. You can't afford it." Watch his full interview below.