Pop Smoke was working on a ton of new music before he was tragically gunned down last week in Los Angeles, and it looks like some of those songs were with Quavo. On Thursday, footage surfaced online of Pop Smoke teasing a potential collab project with the Migos rapper, even revealing that the two had recorded 9 songs already and were wanting to call it “Huncho Woo.”

“I know y'all heard that Meet The Wuu 2. So that means y'all heard that “Shake The Room” with me & Quavo,” Pop Smoke says in the clip. “So look, I’ma give y'all some insight. Me and Quavo got like 9 songs. Ya never know, you might be hearing a ‘Huncho Woo’ mixtape coming out or some shit like that know what I'm saying? Just stay tuned.”

As of now, Quavo hasn’t confirmed anything about this potential project, but hopefully we’ll get to hear one of those songs in the future.

Pop Smoke was tragically murdered last week while in his LA rental home, which belonged to RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp. Police are currently trying to rule out if the murder was a targeted crime or a random robbery, but unfortunately no arrests have been made as of yet. RIP the Brooklyn sensation.

