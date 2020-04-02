Moments after Pop Smoke was shot in a Hollywood Hills home back in February, a call was made to 911, but according to the audio, the distressed caller was little help amid the pandemonium that had ensued. As we sadly know, Pop was killed on February 19th, 2020 at the age of 20, after he was gunned down by an unknown shooter. Now, TMZ has obtained the audio of the 911 call made to report the sudden shooting, and the recording (which you can listen to here) reveals...well, not much.

The call begins with the 911 dispatcher repeatedly trying to get the caller's attention, saying "Hello?" over and over while only distressed voices can be heard in the background on the other end. Eventually, someone desperately answers the phone, clearly shaken by what was going on. The dispatcher tries to find out if the gunmen were still on the scene, but the caller interrupts him by saying, "I can't talk to you anymore." The dispatcher is able to keep him on the line by telling him, "Listen to me. I'm gonna tell you how to help this person." The caller doesn't give him the opportunity, though, and the dispatcher just insists that the ambulance are "on their way."

TMZ also has footage of EMTs bringing Pop to the ambulance on a stretcher, where they attempted to resuscitate him. Investigators have yet to determine any suspects in the case, which they believe was a "targeted murder," as they've struggled to find any "neutral witnesses."