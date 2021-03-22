Pooh Shiesty has quickly become one of the most promising young rappers to emerge out of Memphis, one of the hottest rap cities in 2021. The New 1017 representative has had the game on lock with his debut mixtape Shiesty Season and it looks like he's applying pressure for the rest of the year too, announcing a new collaboration that may come as a surprise to his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Pooh Shiesty started teasing his next release, hinting that it could feature none other than O'Block's very own, the late King Von.

"Shiesty x Von bout that time," tweeted Pooh Shiesty this weekend. The post garnered a lot of attention, with people commenting their thoughts under it. For the most part, people are seemingly confused about the nature of this collaboration, wondering if Von would have worked with Pooh if he were still alive. Others are simply excited for this song to see the light of day.

Following the release of the Only The Family compilation album Loyal Bros, which featured multiple posthumous King Von verses, there has been a renewed spark in people asking for more Von drops. During a recent interview with VladTV, Von's former manager Track revealed that the rapper still has about 300 unreleased songs in his drive. It seems as though one of them has gone to Pooh Shiesty.

Are you excited for Pooh Shiesty x King Von? We'll keep you posted with more information as it becomes available.