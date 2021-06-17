This past Friday, Hip-Hop fans were treated to two huge album releases, as Polo G and Migos unleashed Hall of Fame and Culture III, respectively. Days after the arrival of the two long-awaited albums, early sales projections started rolling out, with Polo G predicted to move about 165K-175K album-equivalent units and Migos slated to push about 125K-135K on their end.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As this week has progressed, however, what started off as a landslide victory for Polo G quickly turned into somewhat of a sales battle between the sensational "Rapstar" artist and the beloved Atlanta rap trio, as Polo G's sales projections experienced a massive dip in about 40,000 album-equivalent units. Now, in a newly released Instagram Live interview with Elliot Wilson, Polo G talks about his perspective on album sales.

During the interview, Elliot Wilson prefaces his question by remarking on how Polo G is practically in a position to compete with himself considering his newly released album will be going head to head with Culture III, on which he makes a guest appearance. Wilson then asks Polo G, "I'm sure you want to be number one. How competitive are you when it comes to stuff like that?"

Surprisingly, Polo G reveals that his focus is never on the numbers. "I'm only competitive talent-wise. I'm never competitive when it comes to numbers because that's moreso a perception type of thing. I'm only ever competitive as far as how hard I'mma go or how good that I am at doing what I do. But I never get competitive number-wise."

Polo G concludes, saying, "If it pans out that I get a number one, then so be it, but if I didn't, then I wouldn't be losing sleep about it."

With the time frame for Migos and Polo G's first-week sales calculations nearing its end, fans of the artists will soon see who ends up victorious in the sales battle. While we all await the official numbers though, what do you think about Polo G's attitudes towards first-week sales and chart positions?