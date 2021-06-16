Chicago rapper Polo G is setting himself up to become a Hall-of-Famer, establishing himself as one of Chicago's strongest musical talents coming up. With his third album out now, the 22-year-old recording artist is setting out to reach a new level, following up Die A Legend and The GOAT with yet another solid body of work. Clearly, legacy is important for Capalot, dealing with this theme on all three of his major-label studio albums.

With a #1 debut on the horizon for Polo G, the rapper spoke with one of the most prolific people in the city of Chicago: Scottie Pippen. Polo had a conversation with the two-time Hall-of-Famer about what makes for a legendary career, what advice he would give to his younger self, and more during the talk, also touching on his new music. Scottie seemed appreciative of the opportunity, thanking the rapper twice for name-dropping him on his song "33." In fact, Pippen told Polo that he's keeping him "relevant" with the younger crowd, which he's grateful for.

"I appreciate you, appreciate you dropping my name and keeping me relevant so more power to you," said Scottie Pippen to Polo G as they were closing out their discussion.

During their chat, they spoke about Pippen's incredible career with the Chicago Bulls, his rivalry with the Detroit Pistons, and more. Watch below.