Polo G is just over a week removed from capping the first chapter of his fruitful career with the deluxe to his third studio album Hall of Fame. The deluxe version included a stellar group of feature artists like Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa and more.

The sales numbers came in for HoF 2.0 on Friday, and Polo liked what he saw. The album debuted at No. 3 behind Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) and Adele's 30, as both those ladies have been dominating the Billboard 200 this fall/winter.

When Polo saw these numbers, he was thrilled, tweeting about how he did it despite songs being leaked, and later teased a new album exclusively produced by Southside: "& they had leaked my whole shit a month befo it Dropped Which I still can’t seem to figure how that happened….but this light shit doe. Im on To Dis Southside Project me & bro @sizzle808MAFIA finna fuck the streets up dats a guarantee."

While we are not sure how long Polo and Southside have been working on this project, it is surely a compelling combination. Southside produced three songs on HoF 2.0, and is famed for hits with Future like "F**k Up Some Commas" and "Trap N****s," hits with Kanye West's The Life of Pablo like "Facts" and "Highlights" as well as Kodak Black's "Tunnel Vision."

It looks like this collab album with Polo and Southside will marl the beginning of the next chapter of Polo G's career, where he will start as one of hip-hop's most accomplished young voices in the whole genre.