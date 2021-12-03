Polo G Shares "Hall Of Fame 2.0" Ft. Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay & More

Coming in at a whopping 34 songs is the updated version of Polo G's hit album, Hall of Fame. This new "2.0" release hosts 14 additional songs, pretty much another album, with features from artists like Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo. Polo G has been making serious waves in the Rap game and some have alleged that it has made him a target. Earlier this year, the rapper was arrested in Miami after being pulled over, and later, his mother shared that several people attempted a home invasion at her residence.

The 22-year-old star has been keeping himself focused on his career, even managing to land a Michael Jackson sample on his Disc 2 track, "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)." Other features on Hall of Fame 2.0 include Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Rod Wave, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, and many more.

Stream Hall of Fame 2.0 and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Tracklist

1. Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)

2. Don't Play with Lil Baby

3. Start Up Again with Moneybagg Yo

4. Heating Up with YungLiv

5. Black Man in America

6. Young N Dumb

7. Unapologetic with NLE Choppa

8. Fortnight

9. Decisions

10. With You

11. Partin Ways

12. Suicidal with Lil Tjay

13. Piano G

14. Alright

Disc 2

1. Painting Pictures

2. RAPSTAR

3. No Return with The Kid LAROI & Lil Durk

4. Toxic

5. Epidemic

6. GANG GANG with Lil Wayne

7. Boom

8. Black Hearted

9. Broken Guitar with Scorey

10. GNF (OKOKOK)

11. Go Part 1 with G Herbo

12. Heart of a Giant with Rod Wave

13. Zooted Freestyle

14. Party Lyfe with DaBaby

15. Losses with Young Thug

16. So Real

17. Fame & Riches with Roddy Ricch

18. For the Love of New York with Nicki Minaj

19. Clueless with Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign

20. Bloody Canvas