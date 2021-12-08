There are no signs of anybody stopping Chicago rapper Polo G, who is looking set to have yet another successful project release with his new deluxe, titled Hall Of Fame 2.0. Rather than dropping a few extra songs at the tail end of his previous release Hall Of Fame, Lil Capalot came through with a whole new album, uploading a second disc to streaming services worldwide with help from artists including Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and more. The strategy worked out because, according to the latest sales projections for next week, Polo will station himself at the #3 slot on the charts with a solid first week of sales.

According to HitsDailyDouble, there just wasn't any catching up to Adele this week, who will stay put at #1 with over 185,000 album units moved. Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of Red will hit #2, and Polo G is looking set to sweep in right beneath her with 72,000 equivalent album units. Much of those numbers are from streaming. Adele and Taylor's numbers come mostly from pure sales.





Other rap representatives in the Top 10 for next week include Drake with Certified Lover Boy at #5, and Doja Cat at #9 with Planet Her. Both of those albums also appear on HNHH's year-end list of the best albums of 2021.

What did you think of Polo G's Hall Of Fame 2.0? Let us know your favorite song from it in the comments.



