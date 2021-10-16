“Pokémon 25: The Album” Includes Tracks From Vince Staples, Post Malone, Lil Yachty & More

In celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, several artists from all around the globe have teamed up to create Pokémon 25: The Album. The project was released on Friday, October 15th by Capital Records, in collaboration with The Pokémon Company International.

Lil Yachty’s “Believing,” Vince Staple’s “Got Em,” and Tierra Whack’s “Art Show,” all made the tracklist, along with special Pokémon 25 versions of Katy Perry’s “Electric,” J Balvin’s “Ten Cuidado,” and Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be With You.”

“I always wanted to be Ash Ketchum and through this collaboration with Pokémon I’ve been able to live out a childhood dream,” J Balvin said. “That love for Pokémon inspired ‘Ten Cuidado,’ my contribution to P25 Music, as well as the video in which I get to be a Pokémon Trainer in New York City. I can’t wait to share my fandom for Pokémon with my fans around the world with this song and still can’t believe I get to be part of this project.”

Other artists on Pokémon 25 include Jax Jones, Sinead Harnett, Mabel, Cyn, Louane, Yaffle, Daichi Yamamoto, AAAMYYY, and ZHU.

Stream the album below, and leave your favourite song in the comments.

1. Electric - Pokémon 25 Version (Katy Perry)

2. Phases (Jax Jones, Sinead Harnett)

3. Take It Home (Mabel)

4. Believing (Lil Yachty)

5. Ten Cuidado - Pokémon 25 Version (J Balvin)

6. Wonderful (Cyn)

7. Got ‘Em (Vince Staples)

8. Game Girl (Louane)

9. Art Show (Tierra Whack)

10. Only Wanna Be With You - Pokémon 25 Version (Post Malone)

11. Reconnect (Yaffle, Yamamoto, AAAMYYY)

12. Take It Home - ZHU Remix (Mabel, ZHU)

13. Wonderful - ZHU Remix (Cyn, ZHU)

14. Got ‘Em - ZHU Remix (Vince Staples, ZHU, Trombone Shorty)

