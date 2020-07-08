Tekashi 6ix9ine's return is as obnoxious as you'd expect it to be. He dropped three new singles in the past month with one of them topping the charts after complaining about the music industry being rigged. Following the accomplishment, he began counting down the days until he's off house arrest.

Ahead of that moment, he's shared a bit of an odd flex on Instagram. With hundred dollar bills taped all over his body as he drinks Coca-Cola and 50 Cent's "I Get Money" in the background, he flexed a stack of cash to remind his haters that he's not going anywhere. "Ya be like free the real and keep the fake. God answered your prayers," Tekashi captioned the post. Though a statement like that is only expected of him, he's clearly thriving off of the reactions of these comments and PnB Rock fell for the bait. Sliding into the comment section of Akademiks post, he wrote, "If he get smoked my life will be made no kizzyyy."

At this point, everyone should be aware that 6ix9ine's typically monitoring the comment section of Akademiks' post, especially when they pertain to him. He ultimately found PNB Rock's comment and quickly clapped back, writing, "You fell off the face of the earth." No response from PnB Rock yet but perhaps it'll stay that way.