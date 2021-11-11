An R&B singer has been entangled in scandal after his son has been named in a murder case.Pleasure P has been performing in front of sold-out crowds with Pretty Ricky while on the Millennium Tour, but in Florida, reports have stated that his 17-year-old son is been accused of murder. Several local news stations, including the Miami Herald, have been covering this case and report that Marcus Ramone Cooper Jr. is being sought by police.

Authorities reportedly allege that Cooper shot and killed 24-year-old Tyron Arthus in the early morning hours of October 8. It wasn't until November 1 that authorities were able to secure an arrest warrant.

Cooper has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm. As the story goes, Cooper and Arthus were reportedly together in a vehicle, and while it is unclear what transpired inside, police state that somehow Cooper demanded that Arthus exit the vehicle before shooting him on the side of the road.

“Cooper should be considered armed and dangerous, and the investigation into the homicide is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office reportedly said in a statement. Marie Arthus, the mother of the victim, told reporters, “For them to take my son’s life and gun him down, they left him like a dog on the side of the road. That wasn’t fair.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony has vowed that he won't stop until Cooper is in custody. “Leaving someone to die on the road is an atrocity we can’t accept,” said Tony, adding that police will also arrest anyone who may be helping Cooper. “Eventually you will run of territory and you will find yourself in the care and custody of this agency.”

Pleasure P has not addressed the scandal publicly.

