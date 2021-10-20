Earlier this month, Toronto rapper Top5 was arrested in Los Angeles after spending five months on the run, evading murder charges.

Top5, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Hashim Hashi back in January, was initially arrested and charged with accessory to murder, but when his charges were raised to first-degree murder back in May, the rapper cut his GPS tracking bracelet and fled the country. The 22-year-old spent his five months as a fugitive taunting authorities and proclaiming his innocence, but the feds caught up to him and he was arrested five months after he took off.

Now, it is being reported that Top5 sought revenge for his brother's killing, and in a case of mistaken identity, killed Hashi, thinking he was the one who had murdered his brother.

Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, is reported to be a member of Toronto's "Go Getem Gang", and U.S. authorities are saying Ali's gang ties resulted in Hashi's death.

"Ali is a member of a violent Canadian street gang. Canada has charged him with the cold-blooded murder of Hashim Hashi," a filing by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the United States District Court for the Central District of California says.

Continuing on to say that Hashi lived in "the rival gang's turf," the filing states that Top5 had been vocal about seeking revenge for his brother.

"Ali subsequently discussed killing people in retaliation for his brother’s death on public social media posts, including one less than three days before the murder," the filing states.

U.S. authorities, who tracked Top5 into LA, say that the rapper was with an individual wanted in another murder case, and that his social media posts and song lyrics led them right to his location.

