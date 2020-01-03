We've been waiting ages for Playboi Carti's new album Whole Lotta Red. The Atlanta mumble rapper is looking to follow up the success of Die Lit with even more fire and, judging from the leaks and the snippets, fans think he can very well drop another hit. Along the way to its eventual release, we have experienced a few speed bumps, most notably in the form of false hopes on the side of the fans. Playboi Carti has been teasing the arrival of the record for months and, oftentimes, his "announcements" paint the picture that it could be coming out in a matter of hours. Uploading a new hint on Instagram last night, people rushed over to a website that Carti had written into his caption, only to be met with information about filmmaking.



Playboi Carti decided to show off his Rick Owens outfit one time, getting people riled up in the comments over his caption, which read: "vampire weekend . red.com." Considering the fact that his upcoming album is titled Whole Lotta Red, people were anticipating some brand new music upon visiting the site. However, they stumbled on a website peddling speciality cameras for filmmakers, not at all resembling a new Playboi Carti album. Oh well... I guess the wait must go on a little longer.

Do you think WOR will release this year?