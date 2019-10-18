Playboi Carti has been teasing the arrival of something special this week. A couple of days ago, the Atlanta-based rapper hinted to his fans that, in forty-eight hours, they can expect a surprise. Unfortunately, the droves of Carti supporters that stayed up until midnight waiting for Whole Lotta Red to magically appear on streaming services were left empty-handed. Much like with Kanye West's Jesus Is King, we've been duped, once again, into believing that an album is going to drop... only for it to not be uploaded for our consumption.

After seemingly teasing Whole Lotta Red for an October 18 release, it turns out that we'll need to wait a little longer for Cash Carti to come through. The rapper did not release anything of note last night, disappointing his loyal fanbase and leaving us confused, excited, and a range of other emotions. Many memes and reactions to the misdirection have been reported online with people marking their displeasure at having to wait even more time for WLR.

The album has been dubbed "amazing" by Iggy Azalea, Carti's girlfriend. It will be the official follow-up to Carti's cult-favourite Die Lit, which was celebrated among his fanbase. Are you looking forward to the arrival of Whole Lotta Red?