Playboi Carti has been teasing us for way too long, but the album might be dropping sooner than expected. We have decoded two Instagram posts to prove that the wait might be over. The Atlanta rapper seems to be hinting at an album drop no later than Friday. His Instagram profile, with only 3 pictures on the entire account, is only added fuel to the fire.

His latest post yesterday is captioned ''>48 locked in'' which is most likely referring to a 48-hour countdown to the album. The Instagram post on Tuesday was published with a statement, ''Him <3 Red incoming'' while he's wearing red pants, either hinting at his love for the color red... or the incoming album WHOLE LOTTA RED.

The anticipation's been growing, and Iggy Izalea increased the hype in August. During her interview with Men's Health, she briefly mentioned how much she loved the album, but wouldn't reveal when it will be released (surprise, surprise). She stated, "I'm never gonna tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping, you guys. Nice try, I can tell you Whole Lotta Red is amazing and it's next level and it's way better than anything any of the other people I heard doing, for real."

Do you guys think that the album will drop on Friday? Let us wait and see.