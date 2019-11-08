Could Playboi Carti be sitting on an Album of the Year candidate? After the tremendous success of Die Lit, the Atlanta rapper has become a favorite with youthful hip-hop fans. He exemplifies everything you want out of a mumble rapper. While not everybody understands the hype, you have to respect what Carti has been able to build in such a short period of time. Sure, he's been working on his brand for years, teaming up with A$AP Rocky and catering to that niche market but, in recent years, he's completely branched out and is striving fully in his own lane. With his baby voice in tow, Carti has been teasing Whole Lotta Red for months and still, there is no release date for the project. That's not stopping the rapper from coming through with more hints that it could drop imminently though.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Some of his most loyal supporters expected it to arrive a few weeks ago but, as you all know, it did not. The star recording artist decided to toy with his audience a little longer, leaning on his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and captioning the shot with one simple word. "Red <3," wrote Cash Carti, rocking crimson stripes on his attire.

Do you think we'll receive Whole Lotta Red before the end of the year? Hopefully, more information comes out soon about the long-awaited follow-up to Die Lit.