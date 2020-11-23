Throughout the history of hip-hop, there have been plenty of albums that fans had been hoping for, but never ended up actually releasing. For the past few months now, it's been feeling like Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red would become one of those projects. He has been teasing the project for months now and despite numerous teasers, there hasn't been any word in terms of a release date. This project is going through the same process as Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake and the patience of Carti's fanbase has been starting to break, as a result.

Well, today, Carti delivered a whole lotta hope to his fans as he took to Instagram with a simple message for his followers. "<3. Album.TuRneD iN," he wrote matter of factly while also posting numerous fashion-related images.

Carti has been showing his face more and more on his Instagram stories, which has led to speculation that the album could be on the way. Now that he has confirmed the album's submission, perhaps we could be receiving word of an actual release date, in the near future.

In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates concerning Whole Lotta Red.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images