Playboi Carti discussed his highly anticipated album Whole Lotta Red with GQ, this week, for the publication's upcoming Men of the Year spread. The enigmatic rapper wouldn't confirm a release date but provided a tease for how the project will sound.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Carti described the album as being "alternative" and "psyched out," but when asked whether fans will be able to hear Whole Lotta Red before the end of the year, he responded, "we'll see."

Carti first teased the album back in July 2019, telling fans to expect it to release within the "next 60 days." The lack of a release in the time since has had fans itching for new music. "It feels like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I'ma do this shit with no features," he said at the time. He also released a new single, "Meh," earlier this year.

In September, Iggy Azalea, who Carti was in a relationship with at the time, discussed the album, saying the release date is a secret: "I'm not ignoring the Carti comments. It's just, I've already said he's not here, he's at the studio, and I can't tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping," said the Australian rapper. "That's a secret. You know, I could never tell his secrets."

