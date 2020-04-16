mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Playboi Carti Returns With New Song "@ MEH"

Alex Zidel
April 16, 2020 12:13
Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti is back with a brand new single called "@ MEH".


After announcing something special coming this week, Playboi Carti has finally awoken to release his brand new single "@ MEH."

For months, the masses have been wondering when the baby-voiced Atlanta rapper would return with new music, and it looks like the time is now. Easing us into the eventual follow-up to the cult classic album Die Lit, Playboi Carti has finally returned with "@ MEH."

Spitting over a Nintendo 64 type beat, the 23-year-old invites his haters to continue speaking on his name, mumbling in the chorus and repeating his threat over and over. With such a fun instrumental, you can easily forget how menacing Playboi Carti is being when he speaks about being ready to shoot.

Of course, the release of new music from Playboi Carti has fans wondering when Whole Lotta Red will be ready. Could we expect a surprise release as soon as tonight or is this just the beginning of a long rollout? Only time will tell.

After waiting for such a long time, let us know your initial thoughts on "@ MEH."

Quotable Lyrics:

I ride with a choppa, the stick, yeah
These bitches is ready to kill, yeah, hold up
My n***as they ready to drill, yeah
I got n***as in Riverdale
My young n***as, they came from Hell, hold up, yeah
That chopper gon' ride like a Ferris wheel
These moms are cryin', oh well
I don't give a fuck, you can tell

