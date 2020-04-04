Even as we quarantine under strict "Stay At Home" orders, new cases of COVID-19 are being documented. We've read stories about people who lost their lives to the illness and others who seemed to have recovered without issue. As researchers attempt to quell coronavirus, singer P!nk has come forward with news that weeks ago both she and her young son tested positive.



Ari Perilstein / Stringer / Getty Images

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

The singer went on to criticize the American government for not making tests freely available to the public. "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," Pink continued. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink also stated that she's donating "$500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund" and thanked healthcare workers for their tireless efforts. Check out her post in full below.