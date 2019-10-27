Just a few days after we posted on the end of Pete Davidson's short-lived relationship with actress Margaret Qualley, the Satuday Night Live star is seemingly on to the next since he was spotted having what appears to be a date with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber. The young model is the daughter of the former supermodel, Cindy Crawford.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

According to The Blast, Pete was spotted with Kaia for the second time, the latest being at a New York City diner. "They were having lunch and laughing together as they ate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “Pete appeared happy to be with Kaia, and she seemed like she was into Pete, though there was no PDA.” Some sources sware they're just friends but you never know when it comes to the 25-year-old.

Pete hasn't been doing his usual duties on Saturday Night Live since he's been filming James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad film but he recently made a visit on set to make a joke about STDs after his co-workers joked about his absence on air. "I heard your joke about me last week... calling me that guy who lost his car at a music festival for a week, which I looked up. It was not me. And by the way Colin, I don't know if you've seen Joker, but I think you should start being way nicer to me," Pete responded to his crew.