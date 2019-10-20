Pete Davidson and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley first started dating in August and was spotted enjoying some quality time together overseas during the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Sources said the duo had been seeing each other for a couple of months before they were publically spotted but now US Weekly reports that they've called it quits.

The publication details how they plan to still “remain friends" but there's no longer a romantic connection.



Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty

We can't confirm the reason for their split but Margaret's mom claimed they had a nice thing going. “I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.”

In other Pete news, his SNL castmates have been poking fun at him for his absence on the show since he's at work filming James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad film. “A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Weekend Update host Colin Jost joked. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”