It’s been two weeks since Saturday Night Live celebrated the premiere of its 45th season, and Pete Davidson has still not made his debut on the show. The comedian is busy filming James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad film and fans are missing him. “Weekend Update” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che chose to poke fun at Davidson’s absence last night.

“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost says at the 1:15 mark of the segment. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.” Check out the clip below.

Later, “Supercentenarian Mort Fellner,” appears as a guest for the segment, but before he leaves, he turns to Jost to ask “Where is Pete?”

Earlier during the “Weekend Update,” Jost pokes fun at R. Kelly saying, “Lawyers for R. Kelly, who’s being held without bail, are complaining that the singer is only allowed to visit with one of his girlfriends at a time,” before delivering the punchline, “worse, visiting hours conflict with the schedule of their middle school."

Perhaps, fans will see Davidson during next week's episode when David Harbour hosts and Camila Cabello performs.