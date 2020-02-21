Paul Rosenberg -- known by many as manager to Eminem, Danny Brown, Alchemist, Action Bronson, and more -- is officially stepping down from his position as Def Jam's CEO. As Billboard reports, Rosenberg was finding himself unable to focus on both his Goliath Management duties and his position as co-owner of Shady Records, and thus decided to bow out gracefully. The decision is said to be amicable, though Rosenberg himself has yet to make an official statement on ending his two-year tenure with the legendary label.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

You may recall that Rosenberg originally secured the position in August of 2017 and enjoyed a successful run during his time as CEO. Yet those familiar with Paul's career understand that his connection with Eminem runs deep, and it's not entirely surprising to see him looking to dedicate more time to the Shady family. Especially given that Boogie, Griselda, and Em himself are all enjoying strong runs that would likely benefit from Paul's increased attention.

Billboard notes that Def Jam will make the announcement next week. It should be noted that during Rosenberg's time in charge, many prominent rappers released new albums, including Jadakiss, Fabolous, Jeezy, Kanye West, Logic, and YG. While he had a good run, it should be interesting to see Rosenberg spending the majority of his time where it all began; one has to wonder what that spells for the future.