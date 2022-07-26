The legends continue to make appearances on Drink Champs and yet another icon is sitting down for what is expected to be an epic conversation. In recent episodes, the crew over at Drink Champs has caught up with Trina, Juelz Santana, Angie Martinez, Consequence, Tiffany Haddish, Scott Storch, and more, but their upcoming guest has certainly shifted the tide as the platform recently announced Patti LaBelle.

The music legend has been a leading force in the industry for decades as she's hailed as the "Godmother of Soul." The iconic singer is a beloved figure across the board, regardless of genre, and her Drink Champs appearance is anticipated by several of our favorite rappers who jumped into comments sections with excitement.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In the teaser of her episode, we find Ms. Patti cracking jokes about weed and even referencing lyrics from Noreaga's 1998 classic, "Superthug." Of course, that was met with resounding enthusiasm.

Judging from the trailer, viewers will also learn more about LaBelle's friendship with Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross allegedly stealing clothes, her thoughts on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," and why she wanted to sit down with Drink Champs.

"I cleansed myself today on this show. I said a lot of things I shouldn't have, but I don't care," said LaBelle. This is about to be one for the books, so check out the teaser below.