Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Instagram, Sunday.

"Round 2!" they captioned a photo of themselves and their daughter, 15-month-old Sterling Skye, holding up a sign which reads, "Big sister duties ... coming soon."

In another photo in the post, the family can be seen holding up an ultrasound picture.



Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Mahomes proposed to Matthews back in September 2020. The two had been dating since high school. They married on March 12, 2022, in Hawaii.

Back in February, Mahomes and Matthews celebrated Sterling's first birthday with a post on Instagram.

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," Matthews wrote at the time. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"

"My [heart emoji] turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!" Mahomes added in a post of his own.

Mahomes is in the midst of an otherwise concerning offseason, as he recently lost his go-to wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, who joined the Miami Dolphins. In the coming season, he'll have to prove he can carry his team without the assistance of one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL as the AFC grows even stronger.

